Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 30,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

