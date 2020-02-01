Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

