Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,476,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.23. 282,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.95 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.