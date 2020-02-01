Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 624 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 657,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.64 and a 1-year high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

