Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,559,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 995,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,652. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $115.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

