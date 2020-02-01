Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

