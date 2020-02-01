Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Binance, DragonEX and Bancor Network. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $336,961.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coinone, HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

