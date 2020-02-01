Strs Ohio Acquires 1,841 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,588 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,563,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,532 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $128.05 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

