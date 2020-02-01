Strs Ohio Acquires 20,688 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,276,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,254,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 321,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

