Strs Ohio Acquires 2,731 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $281.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.56 and its 200 day moving average is $261.37. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

