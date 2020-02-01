Strs Ohio Acquires 35,661 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

