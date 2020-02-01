Strs Ohio Acquires 4,427 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,717. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

