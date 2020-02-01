Strs Ohio Acquires 9,200 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 270.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

