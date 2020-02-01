Strs Ohio Acquires 9,322 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WRB opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

