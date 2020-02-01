Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,118,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 140,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 700,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 2,325,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 476,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

