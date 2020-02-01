Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

