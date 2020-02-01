Strs Ohio Buys 10,344 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 139.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 84.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 74.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

