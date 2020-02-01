Strs Ohio Buys 381 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average of $266.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.50 and a 12-month high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.