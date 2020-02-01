Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 217.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 152.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter.

AAP stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

