Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

