Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 89.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

