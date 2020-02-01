Strs Ohio Has $1.29 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after buying an additional 828,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $32,931,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 187,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

