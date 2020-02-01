Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 526.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $231,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

