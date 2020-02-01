Strs Ohio Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $48.91 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

