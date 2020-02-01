Strs Ohio Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.