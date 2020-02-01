Strs Ohio Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 354.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,455,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 349.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $100.47 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

