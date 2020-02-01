Strs Ohio Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE PFG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

