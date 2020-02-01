Strs Ohio Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

