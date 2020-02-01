Strs Ohio Increases Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 247.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

