Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,205,807.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

