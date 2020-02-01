Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perspecta by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 145,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $28.07 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

