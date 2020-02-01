Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 217.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MasTec by 844.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

