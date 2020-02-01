Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 280.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

