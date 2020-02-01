Strs Ohio Purchases 12,702 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 30.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $64.25 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

