Strs Ohio Purchases 36,551 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of CIM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.55. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

