Strs Ohio Purchases 40,612 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

