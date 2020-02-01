Strs Ohio Purchases 4,922 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.89. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

