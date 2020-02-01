Strs Ohio Purchases 5,034 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

