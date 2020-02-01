Strs Ohio Raises Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.