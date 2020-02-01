Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after buying an additional 165,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares during the last quarter. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $18,599,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,369,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,734,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 604.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

