Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

