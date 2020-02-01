Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG opened at $108.79 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $90.20 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

