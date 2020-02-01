Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

