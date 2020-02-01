Strs Ohio Sells 17,484 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HRL opened at $47.26 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

