Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 107,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.