Strs Ohio Sells 224,173 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Textron by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

