Strs Ohio Sells 24,100 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,893,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,636,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 140.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

