Strs Ohio Sells 4,169 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.