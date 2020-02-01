Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Stryker worth $171,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average is $211.50. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

