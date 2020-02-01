Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

